HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

BJP leaders distribute clay Ganesh idols

September 11, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Clay Ganesh idols were distributed to people at a programme organised by BJP Kisan Morcha vice-president Venkata Krishna Rao, here, on Sunday. BJP Visakhapatnam Parliament district president Raveendra Medapati appealed to the gathering to use only clay idols, thereby protecting the environment. Idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) cause environmental pollution, he said.

BJP district in-charge Putta Gangayya, district general secretary Srirangam Dhavaleswara Rao, Kisan Morcha district president P.V.V. Prasad Rao were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.