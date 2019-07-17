BHEL gets contract for floating solar power plant at NTPC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged the order for setting up a 25 MW floating solar photovoltaic (SPV) power plant at the NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Project.

EPC mode

The power plant will be established at the water reservoir of Simhadri at Deepanjalinagar near Parawada. The NTPC has 500x4 coal-fired power plant.

The estimated project cost has been put at ₹100 crore.

The power plant will be built on the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis and as per the agreement, the contractor is responsible for all the activities right from the design, procurement, construction, commissioning to handing over of the project to the end-user.

According to a release issued by the BHEL, this is the second order of a floating SPV plant from the NTPC. Earlier, it has got the contract for a 100 MW floating SPV plant at Ramagundam in Telangana.

According to BHEL officials, with the latest order, the PSU had emerged as the largest EPC player in the floating solar PV segment in India with a portfolio of 130 MW.

BHEL is offering EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive ground mounted, rooftop, floating solar and canal top solar plants, with current portfolio of more than one gigawatt SPV plants.