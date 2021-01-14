Beach Control Room started

It will be operational 24/7, says Police Commissioner

The city police started an exclusive Beach Control Room in the name “We are here for you” near Kali Mata Temple at RK Beach as part of the community policing here on Wednesday.

The control room was started under the instructions of Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and its functioning will be monitored by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ch. Adinarayana. The control room will be monitored by women from the police force and will be operational 24/7, said the Police Commissioner. Recently, the city police have taken several initiatives at Beach Road for the public and they have received good response. The Beach Control Room is continuation of the series of initiatives, the police said.

The beach control room will have police personnel working in shifts round the clock. They are equipped with technology and latest communication equipment and will coordinate with all police including Law & Order, Armed Reserve, Traffic, Marine, Community Guards and others, in case of any issue. The control room will keep a watch over activities right from Fishing Harbour to Bheemili and alert the police concerned,” said Mr. Adinarayana.

the ADCP said and added that the control room will further ensure safety of beach visitors. The police released a sky balloon to create awareness over the outpost on Wednesday.