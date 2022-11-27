Arrangements for Navy Day pick up pace in Visakhapatnam

November 27, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Arrangements for the Navy Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on December 4, have picked up pace in the city. The entire Beach Road stretch is being brought under complete security blanket by the police teams.

The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is likely to attend the annual event. She is likely to be accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and other dignitaries from Eastern Naval Command (ENC). This apart, MPs, Ministers and MLAs from various parts of the State are also likely to attend the programme,

The main stage for the guests and other VIPs is being arranged opposite to Viswa Priya Function Hall. It is expected to be completed in the next couple of days. A container like block is being readied for providing commentary for the event. Bomb Disposal Squad and Dog Squad conducted rigorous checks at the main venue on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rehearsals for the Navy Day programme are being organised for the past few days at the Beach Road. There was good response to the rehearsals.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth along with the Navy officials visited Beach Road. The officials have discussed the arrangements for parking of vehicles at the APIIC grounds.

It was learnt that the administration will be providing galleries for public and LED screens would be arranged at various points on the Beach Road stretch. The officials are mulling grand arrangements as a large crowd is expected to take part in the event, as it is on a weekend.