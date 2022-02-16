A.P.’s KIHT chosen as WHO centre for health innovation
The Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), located in Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ) in the city, has been selected as a World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Health Innovation.
KIHT Director Jitender Sharma received a letter to this effect from the World Health Organisation (WHO), earlier this month.
The WHO-CC at AMTZ will work directly with WHO to further health innovations and innovative technologies towards rapid development and global deployment, said Vizag Development Council chairman O. Naresh Kumar, who has shared his office space at Rushikonda IT SEZ with AMTZ for over a year before the construction of the AMTZ buildings on the sprawling premises of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, five years ago.
