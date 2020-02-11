Anti-India slogans being raised during CAA protests

One is free to differ with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but under the garb of opposing it, anti-India slogans are being raised, former journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha said at a press meet here on Monday.

“If they (protesters) are serious (about the agitation) then they must explain to the country what their objections are as far as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is concerned,” said Mr. Kulshrestha.