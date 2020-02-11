Visakhapatnam

Anti-India slogans being raised during CAA protests

Former journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Former journalist questions the rationale behind the agitation

One is free to differ with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act but under the garb of opposing it, anti-India slogans are being raised, former journalist Pushpendra Kulshrestha said at a press meet here on Monday.

“If they (protesters) are serious (about the agitation) then they must explain to the country what their objections are as far as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is concerned,” said Mr. Kulshrestha.

