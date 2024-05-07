Andhra University releases AUEET-2024 results, all top 3 rankers are from Visakhapatnam

May 07, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra University has on Tuesday released its Andhra University Engineering Entrance Test (AUEET 2024) results.

M. Sai Eshwar of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam secured the first rank, K. Sai Pranitha of Chandrampalem (Vizag) the second rank, G. Mohansai Sampath of Tagarapuvalasa (Vizag) the third, SDV Sankalp of Rajahmundry the fourth, and D.J, Naga Manjula of Palakollu secured the fifth rank, in the test for the B.Tech programmes in Andhra University campus.

While 4,349 candidates applied for the examination held on May 5 in 14 examination centres across the State, only 3,952 candidates appeared.

Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the admissions counselling schedule will be announced soon.