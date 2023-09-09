HamberMenu
Andhra University in Visakhapatnam is the perfect platform for higher education, says Andhra Pradesh Governor

‘The institution has been a pioneer in many educational reforms and its glory still lives in the form of its alumni around the world’

September 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presenting the honorary doctorate to scholar Kolakaluri Enoch during the combined convocation of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer presenting the honorary doctorate to scholar Kolakaluri Enoch during the combined convocation of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, who is also the Chancellor of Andhra University (AU), said that AU is considered as the perfect platform for higher education for many people.

He was in the city to preside over the AU’s Combined Convocation (87th, 88th, 89th & 90th) held at the Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy Pranganam (C.R. Reddy Convocation Hall) on the university campus here on Saturday.

Recipients of various degrees awaiting their turn at the combined convocation of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Recipients of various degrees awaiting their turn at the combined convocation of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Delivering his convocation address, Mr. Nazeer said that AU has been a pioneer in many educational reforms and its glory still lives in the form of its alumni around the world.

Citing quotes of Albert Einstein, Saint Kabir, Gautama Buddha, Mahatma Gandhi and Swami Vivekananda, Mr. Nazeer urged the youth to become a successful person in the society with better education, as education is the foundation of a brighter future as Swami Vivekananda said.

Addressing the participants as the Orator of the Convocation, GMR Group chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao said seven core values such as humility, resilience, curiosity and passion should be maintained for a successful path in one’s career. Students are advised to embrace transformative changes in every field, he said.

Mr. Rao, who is the founding chairman of AU Alumni, called upon the alumni to start working towards the university’s centenary celebrations in the next two years.

State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that AU was the first university in the country to introduce an MBA course in 1957. He said that investment in the education system is not welfare but the foundation of a strong society irrespective of village, district and State or country. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy believes in the importance of education system and is showing interest by introducing many reforms and develping infrastructure in the State.

AU Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that due to the COVID-19 induced issues, the university organised the combined graduation ceremony. They would hold the rest of the convocations soon.

The Governor presented honourary doctorates in Science to Chairman of Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao and chairman of Avanti Feeds Ltd. Alluri Indra Kumar. He also presented honorary doctorate in Literature to scholar Kolakaluri Enoch. He presented the degrees to 37 other candidates apart from the three on the stage itself, before leaving the convocation hall.

Later, Prof. Prasad Reddy handed over the medals and degrees to the remaining candidates enrolled in Arts, Science and Engineering departments.

