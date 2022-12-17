  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia vs Morocco, Key battles: FIFA World Cup third-place play-off, Qatar 2022

Andhra Pradesh: Tourism Minister Roja to inaugurate resorts at Lambasingi on December 18

The accommodation facility was constructed by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at a cost of ₹3 crore

December 17, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja will be inaugurating the newly-constructed Haritha Tourism Resorts at Lambasingi in Chintapalli mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on December 18 (Sunday). The accommodation facility was constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) with a budget of ₹3 crore.

As per the officials, Ms Roja will reach Lambasingi from Narsipatnam at around 9 a.m. and would take part in the inaugural. She will leave to Visakhapatnam from Lambasingi at around 11 a.m., where she is expected to take part in a couple of sports events organised by the State Government.

There has been a demand for cottages at Lambasingi for a very long time. Due to lack of this accommodation facility, tourists are forced to stay either at Paderu or Narsipatnam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.