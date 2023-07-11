Andhra Pradesh: Protests continue against Pawan Kalyan’s statements on volunteer system in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts

July 11, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Protests continued against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on volunteer system as volunteers from various areas organised rallies, formed human chains and blocked roads in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts on Tuesday.

In some areas in Anakapalli district, volunteer associations have burnt effigies of Mr. Pawan Kalyan and raised slogans against him. The association members demanded an apology from him and asked him to withdraw his statements.

Some volunteers with the support of YSRCP corporators have submitted a representation to the Arilova police to take action against Mr. Pawan Kalyan here on Tuesday. Similarly, the volunteers have also submitted such complaints at the local police stations at Makavarapalem, Narsipatnam and a few other areas in Anakapalli district.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, who conducted a public grievance programme, also condemned statements made by Mr. Pawan Kalyan. He said that it is unfair on the part of Mr Pawan Kalyan to pass such statements against volunteers, who have been serving people.

JSP leaders stage protest

Meanwhile, JSP leaders staged a protest demanding that the Women’s Commission take back the notices issued against Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, the JSP leaders demanded resignation of Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma immediately.

Speaking during the protest, JSP leader T. Siva Shankar said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had warned people, what the YSRCP leaders have been doing by using the volunteer system in the State. He said that the government is making the volunteers to collect all data from households to further use it for election purpose.

JSP leaders Usha Kiran, K Nagaraju and others were present.