Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Amarnath describes Kapu leader Harirama Jogaiah as ‘senior package star’

He strongly objects to the letter written by former MP criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

July 04, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has taken strong exception to the letter written by former MP and Kapu leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He shot back a letter to Mr. Jogaiah in reply.

Later, addressing a media conference here on Tuesday evening, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Jogaiah, who has grown old and should set an example for others, was using foul language against the Chief Minister in his letter. Describing Mr. Jogaiah as ‘senior package star’, the Minister expressed the suspicion that he had signed on the letter written by someone else, after taking money for the favour.

Mr. Amarnath alleged that the letter was as though he was trying to please the ‘yellow media’, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan. He alleged that Mr. Jogaiah had used abusive language in his letter for cheap publicity, and demanded that Mr. Pawan Kalyan give an explanation for it. Mr. Amarnath alleged that Mr. Jogaiah had joined the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and after quitting it, he had made false allegations against PRP president Chiranjeevi.

