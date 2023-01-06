Andhra Pradesh government focussing on strengthening of healthcare delivery system in the rural areas, says Health Minister

January 06, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has elaborated on the initiatives taken by the YSR Congress Party government for improvement of healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors. The focus is on strengthening of healthcare delivery system in the rural areas, she said

The Minister inaugurated the 16th Global Health Summit (GHS), being organised by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) here on Friday.

Addressing the delegates, Ms. Rajini said that the summit provides an opportunity for doctors in India to know about the latest developments in the field of medical technology. While the government could design the best policies and introduce the latest equipment and technologies to improve healthcare, it was ultimately the doctors, who were doing a splendid job.

Telemedicine

She said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has spent over ₹16,000 crore under the Nadu-Nedu programme for improvement of the healthcare sector. A total of 10,032 YSR Village Clinics, 1,142 PHC s and 560 Urban Health Centres were established. Andhra Pradesh was in the forefront in providing telemedicine with 66,000 tele-consultation calls being attended, a day. A total of 2.65 crore calls have been attended so far in the State, she said.

The foundation stone for setting up 17 new medical colleges has been laid in the State. A total of 48,000 vacancies, including that of specialists, super specialists, nurses and health care workers have been filled in the State. Andhra Pradesh has received eight national and two international awards for its initiatives in the health sector. She said that the YSR Arogyasri, which was launched about a decade ago, has become a model for other States to emulate. About 85% of the people of the State were availing of treatment under it, she said.

Former Chief Scientist of WHO Soumya Swaminathan gave a presentation.

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath was present.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that Visakhapatnam would play host to the G-20 Meet and Global Investors Meet during the next couple of months and it was an indication of the growing importance of the city. The healthcare infrastructure was good in the city with 33 major hospitals located in the Health City.

AAPI, USA, president Ravi Kolli, said that 350 doctors, including 100 from the USA, were attending the summit. The subjects to be discussed during the three-day summit include mental health, prevention of suicide, maternal mortality and nutrition.

GHS 2023 India Chair T. Ravi Raju said that the main objective of the summit was transfer of knowledge from the US to India. He commended the doctors of Indian origin, living in the US, for continuing to contribute to their motherland even after leaving India.