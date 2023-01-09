Andhra Pradesh: G.O. No. 1 is meant to stifle the voice of Opposition, allege Jana Sena Party leaders

January 09, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The issuance of G.O. no. 1 by the State Government is an anti-democratic move and it is meant only to stifle or muzzle the voice of the Opposition, alleged Jana Sena Pary General Secretary T. Sivasankar.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said it was draconian G.O., as it infringes on the Rights of Freedom of Expression, which are enshrined in the Constitution.

According to him, no rule can be passed by any State Government that is inconsistent or that abrogates the fundamental rights that are guaranteed by the Constitution.

He pointed out that the G.O. bans any rally or processions, which is not correct. If that be the case then Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have stopped Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra. “He (Jagan) should learn from Mr. Modi, on how to handle the Opposition pressure. Being vindictive against the Opposition is not the right attitude and is sending wrong signals,” he said.

Pawan-Naidu meeting

Taking strong exception to the comments made by some of the senior YSR Congress Party leaders on JSP founder Pawan Kalyan meeting TDP national president Nara Chandrbabu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said, “Is it wrong for a political leader to reach out to the leader of another party to ask about his well being? If that be the case, then national leaders from India should not be talking to the leaders of Pakistan.”

Mr. Pawan had gone to Mr. Naidu, as the latter was humiliated during his visit to Kuppam. It had a striking resemblance to what had happened to Mr. Pawan during his visit to Visakhapatnam in last October. After the incident, Mr. Naidu had called on Pawan to express his solidarity. Here it was the JSP chief who had gone to Mr. Naidu with the same intention, but unfortunately, the YSRCP leaders are speaking bad about it and the tone and tenor is derogatory, said Mr. Sivasankar.

Moreover, if the YSR Congress leaders are telling that they will win all the 175 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections and if that be the case then why should they be afraid of Mr. Pawan meeting Mr. Naidu. This shows that they are jittery about it, said JSP leader Kona Tata Rao.

There is nothing wrong if a leader of one party goes for a cup of coffee or for an issue-based discussion, to the leader of another party. Why is YSRCP leaders getting so nervous about the meeting, questioned JSP leader Bolisetti Satyanarayana.

It is the duty of the CM to rein in his leaders and legislatures from the loose and derogatory talks, it is sending wrong signal to the masses, who are watching them, he said.