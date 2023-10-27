Andhra Pradesh CPI(M) member Babu Rao calls for united struggle against policies, reforms of Central and State governments

October 27, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Babu Rao has called for a united struggle against the policies and reforms, initiated by the Central- and State governments, which are causing undue burden on the urban population.

Addressing the participants at a State-level seminar on “Policies and reforms of the Central and State governments – their adverse impact on urban people”, organised by the CPI(M) at Alluri Sitharama Raju Vignana Kendram, in Visakhapatnam, on October 27, Mr. Rao said that fixation of taxes, based on asset value, garbage tax and proposed water metres would cause undue financial burden on the common people. The hike in power tariff and installation of power smart metres would further cripple the middle class.

He said that user charges were being levied on each and every service, being extended by the municipal corporations. He recalled that the public had opposed the move of the previous Telugu Desam Party government to remove street tap connections and introduce water metres on the plea of providing 24/7 water supply. The CPI(M) had shown alternatives to these reforms. A ‘praja rakshana bheri’ protest would be launched, to oppose these policies, on November 15. CPI(M) floor leader in the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation B. Ganga Rao presided.

Former Deputy Mayor of Nellore Municipal Corporation Madala Venkateswarlu, CPI-M district secretary M. Jaggu Naidu, Vijayawada Tax Payers Association president M. V. Anjaneyulu, Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) secretary A. Aja Sarma, party leaders Botta Eswaramma, Jagan, R. K. S. V. Kumar, People for India leader B. L. Narayana ad VARWA president Gurappa were among those who attended.