Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Sharmila to begin North Andhra tour at Ichchapuram on January 23

January 22, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila will begin her maiden tour of north coastal Andhra Pradesh at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on January 23, a release here on Monday stated.

On Tuesday morning, she will reach Ichchapuram by road from Srikakulam town and pay homage to late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy by garlanding his statue at YSR Pylon. She will later have a meeting with the party workers at the RJ function hall at Ichchapuram. After reaching Vizianagaram in the afternoon, she will meet the party activists of Vizianagaram and Manyam-Parvathipuram districts at PVG Raju Kalyana Mandapam in the town. Later she will reach Visakhapatnam for overnight stay.

On the morning of January 24, she will have a meeting with the party cadre at Daspalla hotel in the city. In the afternoon, she will reach Anakapalli to hold a meeting with the cadre of Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts at Pentakota Convention, Ring Road, opposite NTR Bellam Market in Anakapalli town. In the evening, she will reach the Visakhapatnam steel plant area, where she will address the steel plant unions on the ongoing protest against the proposed privatisation of the steel plant.

Later in the evening she will leave for Kakinada from Visakhapatnam.