Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to visit Chintapalli in ASR district on December 21 

Jagan to distribute tabs to students at Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School

December 19, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

The Alluri Sitharama Raju district administration is making elaborate arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour to Chintapalli on December 21.

On December 21, Mr Jagan will reach Visakhapatnam at around 9.50 a.m. and will leave for Chowdupalli village in Chintapalli mandal. After interacting with the public representatives, he would visit Government Tribal Welfare Ashram School at Chintapalli, where he would take part in a public meeting. He would interact with the students and distribute tabs to them.

Later, Mr. Jagan would return to Visakhapatnam at around 2 p.m. and then would leave for Gannavaram.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, along with Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, has been conducting review meetings to discuss about the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme. The Collector inspected the helipad being arranged at Chowdupalli.

The ASR police led by SP Tuhin Sinha have brought the entire region under security blanket. The road route between Chowdupalli (helipad) and the school, where the public meeting will be held, was sanitised by bomb squads and the police force. Security has been tightened at the meeting venue. Weekly shandies in the surrounding regions were cancelled, it was learnt.

