Andhra Pradesh| Caste census to begin in Visakhapatnam district from January 19

January 18, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna said on Thursday that the caste-based census would begin in the district on January 19 (Friday). The census would be comprehensive, and the enumeration would be done by the staff of village/ward secretariats, he added, and appealed to the public to cooperate with the survey staff.

The secretariat staff will collect details from every house and upload the details to a specially designed Mobile App, he added. In order to know the caste-wise population and current social, educational and economic progress and to make appropriate policy decisions, the State government has decided to conduct a caste-based census, he clarified.

Training was also given to the survey staff at the zonal, mandal and secretariat levels. The survey was postponed due to various reasons, however, it will begin on Friday, he said.

As per schedule, the household survey will be conducted between January 19 and 28, collection of details of remaining houses and persons will be done from January 29 to February 2, and data codification will be done till February 15.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

