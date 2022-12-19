Andhra Pradesh: Bhogapuram airport will have investment of over ₹2,500 crore, says Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation

December 19, 2022 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In response to a question on the proposed Bhogapuram airport and the status of Visakhapatnam airport, by BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Monday, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. V.K. Singh said that the Greenfield Bhogapuram Airport will have investment of over ₹2,500 crore and the present Visakhapatnam Airport will have no commercial flights for 30 years.

Gen Singh stated that the Government of India had granted ‘Site Clearance’ to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in January, 2016 for development of Bhogapuram Greenfield airport. Subsequently, ‘In-Principle’ approval for the project was given by the Government of India to the Government of Andhra Pradesh in October, 2016.

The Minister also stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken up the development of Bhogapuram airport in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The land required for development of the airport is approximately 2,203 acres and Phase I development of the airport would be able to cater to 6 million passengers per annum.

The timeline for completion of the airport project depends upon many factors such as land acquisition, availability of mandatory clearances, financial closure and others.

The Minister also stated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Airports Authority of India (AAI) and GoAP in September, 2022 for mutation of entire 372.72 acres land in possession of AAI in Vizag Civil Enclave in the name of AAI with permission to use the said land for any purpose without any restriction.

Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) in September, 2022 to GoAP for closure of scheduled commercial operations at the Civil Enclave at existing Vizag Naval Airfield (lNS Dega) for 30 years, subject to compliance of the provisions of MoU entered between AAI and GoAP.