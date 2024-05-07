Andhra Cricket Association launches ‘APL Rising Stars’ initiative for aspiring cricketers to showcase their talent

May 07, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) have announced that the Andhra Premier League (APL) Governing Council will start ‘APL Rising Stars’, an initiative aimed at providing a platform for grassroot cricketers to showcase their talent.

In a release on Tuesday, ACA secretary S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that the ‘APL Rising Stars’ offers an opportunity for players who are not part of the auction eligible list released by the ACA to participate in trials and potentially earn a spot in the APL. The trials for APL Rising Stars will take place at three locations — Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium “B” ground (Visakhapatnam), ACA International Stadium, Mangalagiri (Guntur), YSR ACA Stadium (Kadapa) — on May 10, He also said that interested players have the option to choose from two time slots for trials on the day, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Mr. Gopinath Reddy said that the eligibility criteria for participation is that players must be within the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh and they must be aged between 18 and 28 years. Players should not have represented any other State in the last year.

The registration link http://15.206.63.242/AC/playerOpenRegistration/form/ is open from 9 a.m. of May 8 to 6 p.m. of May 9.