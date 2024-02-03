GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All types of chemotherapies available at KGH in Visakhapatnam, says oncologist

State government is giving top priority to the prevention of cancer, she says

February 03, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

All types of chemotherapies and targeted therapies are available at the King George Hospital(KGH) and are being given through the three cancer units – Medical, Surgical and Radiation Oncology – in the Medical Oncology Department of KGH, according to K. Shilpa, founder and in-charge HOD of Medical Oncology, AMC/KGH.

In a statement on the eve of World Cancer Day on Saturday, Dr. Shilpa said that the State government was giving top priority to the prevention of cancer.

Brachytherapy Suite inaugurated

Meanwhile, a dedicated Brachytherapy Suite was inaugurated by Anakapalli District Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC) at Aganampudi on Friday. Brachytherapy Suite is a specialised modality of radiation therapy, wherein radioactive sources are placed in and around the tumour so as to deliver high doses of radiation to the cancerous tissues, while sparing the surrounding normal tissues

The Collector also inaugurated a dedicated connecting bridge to facilitate the movement of patients between the Brachytherapy Suite and CT scanning facility. He appreciated the efforts of HBCHRC in providing the state-of-the-art facilities to cancer patients in a patient-centric manner.

Chief Administrative Officer of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre(BARC), Vizag, Dange Kamalakar K and DM & HO, Anakapalli, A. Hemanth were present.

Retinoblastoma Eye Cancer

LV Prasad Eye Institute has reaffirmed its commitment to raising awareness on ‘Retinoblastoma Eye Cancer’, a form of eye cancer prevalent in children. This condition is life-threatening and poses a significant risk in a child’s vision, making it crucial to detect and treat it as early as possible. Retinoblastoma, if left untreated, is likely to spread outside the eye to the brain and to different parts of the body and could turn out to be life-threatening, say Dr. Swathi Kaliki, LVPEI, and Dr. Virendra Sachdeva, Head of GMR Vararalakshmi campus, LVPEI, Visakhapatnam.

Awareness wak on February 4

Meanwhile, a cancer awareness walk is being organised by the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and Research Institute from RK Beach (Kalimatha temple) to YMCA with the theme of ‘Close the care gap’ on the occasion of World Cancer Day at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

CII, GITAM Dental College, Young Indian (YI), Indian Women Network(IWN), IMA, APNA, ASHA, GVP Medical College, Anil Neerukonda Medical College, Rotary Club Visakha Port City, Vizag Trail Runners Association, International Walkers Club Association, Rohit Memorial Trust and Age Care Foundation & Shreya Cancer Foundation would also participate in the efforts.

