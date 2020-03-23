All public places will remain closed till March 31: Police Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena has issued a note for public here on Monday, as part of the lockdown.

As per the order, all public places such as Central Park, VUDA Park, Museum, Beach Road and Kailsagiri will remain closed till March 31.

Places where essential commodities are available such as rythu bazaar, ration shops and provision stores, including mom and pop stores in the neighbourhood, will remain open.

Public transport is shut till further orders and Section 144 will be in force across the district.

People should remain at homes and they will be allowed only to bring essential commodities for home.

Office staff working in hospitals, government offices, banks, LIC and others such institutions will be allowed with valid ID cards.

Petrol pumps will remain open.

Control room will be kept open 24/7 and can be reached through the following numbers: 0891- 2565454 or 2787819 or 94906 24787.

Any person violating the order will be booked under IPC Section 188 or Section 269.

Earlier, in the day one person who was advised home quarantine in Arilova Police Station limits, was found moving outside. Based on an information by the locals to the control room, he was sent to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases.

The Police Commissioner urged the public to cooperate and follow the protocol, failing which action will be initiated.