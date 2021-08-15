Visakhapatnam

All arrangements made for I-Day fete

Women battalion of the RPF rehearsing at the Railway Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The district administration made all arrangements for Independence Day Celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister and in-charge Minister for the district K. Kannababu will attend the programme as chief guest and will hoist the national flag at 9 a.m. Later, he will address the gathering. Tableaux depicting various government departments have been arranged. The chief guest will also give appreciation certificates to government officials, NGOs and others for their services. The programme will be organised following COVID-19 protocol. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and other officials would attend the programme.


Comments
Printable version | Aug 15, 2021

