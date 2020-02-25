Aditya Talent School, De Paul Schoolwin The Hindu Young World Quiz

B. Shanmukha Preetham and K. Jayesh Sai, ninth standard students of Aditya Talent School in Kakinada, and A. Niranjana and Sk. Rounak Sidique, students of De Paul School, Ukkunagaram, emerged champions in the senior and junior categories respectively, in the finals of the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz organised at Kalabharati Auditorium on Monday.

In all, 371 teams participated in the preliminary round. As many as 189 teams participated in the junior category in morning session, while 182 teams participated in the senior category held in the afternoon. The preliminary rounds were written rounds. The two-member teams had to answer 25 questions. Six teams each were chosen for the finals in the two categories.

The participants came from various schools in East Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts and from neighbouring Odisha, apart from those in the city and Visakhapatnam district.

Quiz Master V.V. Ramanan conducted the quiz competition. The questions were run on the screen. Many students among the audience also participated enthusiastically and gave correct answers to many difficult questions which the finalists on stage could not give.

Final round

In the final round, questions were drawn from a wide range of subjects including science, health, literature, sports and geography. The team from Silver Oaks International School, Yendada, which had a good beginning, lost it to the teams of Aditya Talent School and De Paul School.

Senior Divisional Manager of LIC, Visakhapatnam, P.G. Kumar Vaidyalingam, who participated as chief guest, said, “Sitting among the audience and listening to the questions and answers made me feel young, and took me back some 40 years ago”. He recalled his association with The Hindu as a reader and how it began as a ‘news’ provider, grew as an ‘information’ provider and now as a ‘knowledge’ provider. He distributed prizes to the winners.

The finalists were given a trophy, certificates and gifts from Eveready and the winners were given bicycles in addition to these.

Finalists

The finalists in the senior category were B. Anish Teja and P. Vedarsh Varma, De Paul School, Ukkunagaram; Snehanshu Kar and Ashmit Choudhury, De Paul School, Berhampur (Odisha); S. Saketh and K. Harthik, Silver Oaks International School, Yendada; K. Srirama Srikar and P. Jeevan Santosh Kumar, De Paul School, Ukkunagaram; and Yash Gowdu and MN Saketh, Akshara School, Kakinada.

The finalists in junior category were Md. Aman Ali and N. Manoranjan, Aditya Talent School, Kakinada; V. Navdeep and Kartik Singh, Trips International School, Rajahmundry; G. Deepshika and Sai Raj Surya, Trips International School; Soham Swarup and Yashaswini Patnaik, Delhi Public School; and M. Chaitanya and B. Nilaya, De Paul School, Ukkunagaram. All participants will be given certificates.

The LIC of India was the presenting sponsor for the event, while Eveready Industries was the gift sponsor and FoodEx the snacks sponsor. Soulful was the nutrition partner and Four Points by Sheraton was the hospitality partner. Kushi TV was the channel partner.