Action plan is being prepared for cancer screening at the village-level in Andhra Pradesh, says official

He urges specialist doctors to give suggestions to make the action plan a success

Published - May 21, 2024 11:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare S. Venkateswar speaking at a sensitisation programme in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare S. Venkateswar speaking at a sensitisation programme in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare S. Venkateswar has said that an action plan is being prepared for cancer screening at the village-level.

He was speaking at a sensitisation programme on preventive oncology for nominated teams in AP State specialists through the National Health Mission, organised at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC) at Aganampudi here on Tuesday.

Dr. Venkateswar said that there were ample human resources in the State for training of doctors. He said that the doctors trained in the programme should train those at the district-level and the latter in turn should train ANMs and CHOs and thereby make the programme a success. The CHOs should screen the patients and refer the patients to doctor concerned. The medical experts at the government hospitals should take care of the cases referred to them. He called upon the specialist doctors to give suggestions to make the action plan a success.

HBCH&RC Director Umesh Mahanshetty, Radiation Oncologist Ravi Teja and NCD State Nodal Officer Syamala were among those who participated.

Dr. Venkateswar went round the HSCH&RC hospital complex and interacted with the doctors and staff.

