Visakhapatnam

ACB sleuths inspect offices at Durga temple

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau inspected the offices of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam (Kanaka Durga temple) atop Indrakeeladri and other places in the city on Thursday.

They also inspected the records in various counters and offices under the control of the temple administration. The inspection is likely to continue on Friday.

