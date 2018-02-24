Visakhapatnam

ACB officials trap surveyor

‘Accused sought bribe of ₹50,000’

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a surveyor from the Mines and Geology Department for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹50,000 from a complainant, here on Friday. The accused has been identified as D.A. Murali Krishna.

According to ACB DSP Kinjarapu Ramakrishna Prasad, the accused demanded the bribe from the complainant for drawing a map, for giving a favourable survey report after inspection and for recommending the grant of gravel quarry lease at Revada village in Parawada mandal in Visakhapatnam district.The accused accepted the money and put it in the right side drawer of his table. The right hand of the accused tested positive in the chemical test, said Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad.

