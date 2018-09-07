A treat for numismatic enthusiasts

It was not less than a treat for the numismatic collectors and enthusiasts in the city as they descended on the Andhra University campus to the coin exhibition by numismatist Kandula Venkatesh on Thursday.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao said that coins had been the mirror of civilisations and a vital part of every civilisation.

A slice of history

“The human civilisation has seen it all. First barter system, then exchange of goods for various types of coins and finally currency notes. This tells a lot about the evolution of human civilisations in different eras,” Mr. Nageswara Rao said and encouraged the history students to do research on coins.

Numismatist Kandula Venkatesh, who exhibited a vast collection of coins and currencies of various countries, said that India was among the countries that used coins in ancient days. Along with the coins issued by the British, the folders of the numismatist also contained coins issued by Portuguese and French. College of Arts and Commerce, AU, principal K. Ramamohana Rao said maintaining the collection of rare coins needed certain level of dexterity. INTACH, Visakhapatnam Chapter convenor Mayank Kumari Deo was present.