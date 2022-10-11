A section of media spreading misinformation against me and YSRCP, says Vijaya Sai

Baseless charges being made to stall Executive capital move and benefit TDP leaders who bought lands in Amaravati, says MP

Attacking a section of the media, YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged that this segment of the media was spreading misinformation against him and the YSRCP, with the idea of stalling the decision of making Visakhapatnam the Executive capital.

Addressing a packed press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Sai Reddy alleged this segment of the media was affiliated to N. Chandrababu Naidu and his Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

According to him, the information being published in the section of the media against him was baseless and it was being done to derail the plans to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and safeguard the lands that were bought by the TDP leaders in the Amaravati capital region, as part of the alleged insider trading.

Thousands of acres of lands were bought by the TDP leaders and their affiliates, and to retain the value of the lands they were trying to sabotage the plans for decentralisation and the idea of three capitals, he said.

‘No link with Dasapalla lands’

Speaking about his alleged involvement in the Daspalla land issue, the MP said that he had nothing to do with it. “The names of my son-in-law and my daughter have surfaced, but I have nothing to do with it. My daughter is married to a family member of Aurobindo Pharma. They are a business family and have been in the business of pharmaceuticals, SEZ, development and real estate, for the last four decades. What they do or where they invest is of no interest to me. But still my name is being dragged without any reason,” he said.

Justifying the de-notification of Daspalla lands from 22A, he said, “Rightfully the land belongs to a private party and this was given in a judgement by the Supreme Court. It is no longer government land and section 22A is not applicable. It is a relief for over 400 families, who have built houses on 64 plots on the land that is in question. So there is nothing wrong with de-notifying it.”

“Of the 64 plot owners, over 50 owners belong to the caste of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP government has failed to address their problems and we have done it,” Mr. Sai Reddy said.

Review petition

On whether the government could file a review petition against the judgement in the Supreme Court, to claim back the land, he said that it could have been done, but just because the TDP government in the past had failed to file the petition on time, the case was lost and there was no scope for filing a review petition.

Mr. Sai Reddy accused the TDP of not filing the review petition on time purposely to benefit the people with vested interests.

On the opposition parties demanding a CBI inquiry against him, he said that he was ready for any inquiry by the CBI or the ED and even challenged the owners of a few select media houses and the TDP leaders, if they were ready for an inquiry.

Mr. Sai Reddy also said that he was contemplating starting his own media channel and newspaper to take the battle to their turf.