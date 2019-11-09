A day’s off for rythu bazaars from next week

The government has decided to introduce weekly-off system for the rythu bazaars. Following the orders, the Marketing Department, Visakhapatnam has decided to implement the weekly-off system from the coming week.

According to officials, the rythu bazaars at Gopalapatnam, Kancharapalem, Seethammadhara, Peda Waltair, Peda Gantyada, Mulagada areas will remain closed on Tuesdays, while the same for the rythu bazaars in MVP Colony, Narasimha Nagar, Marripalem, Gajuwaka, Pendurthi, Steel Plant, Madhurwada will be on Wednesdays.

“The weekly-off system is already being followed in many parts of the State. A day-off will help clean the bazaars as well as provide a rest day to farmers and the officials,” said a release issued by Marketing Department.