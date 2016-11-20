VSP union seeks salary advance of Rs. 10,000

Visakha Steel Employees’ Union (VSEU) has asked the management of RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, to issue orders for payment of Rs. 10,000 in cash as advance for the November salary to all the employees to meet their expenditure following currency crisis.

In a representation to the RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director, union general secretary Padi Trinadha Rao said employees were facing problems following demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000.

Mr. Trinadha Rao said orders should be issued for payment of cash by November 23.

Circular issued

Mr. Rao said the Ministry of Finance had already issued a circular for disbursement of salary advance of Rs.10,000 in cash to all the non-gazetted officers of the government.