Smart Village Initiative inaugurated

Isha Foundation in association with UNICEF will assist in the Smart Village Initiative in all 106 villages of Anandapuram mandal of the district.
Collector Pravin Kumar inaugurated the Smart Village Initiative at Sai Priya Resorts on Friday. “The objective of the programme is to help create and promote a sense of community, responsibility and commitment among the residents of the villages and inspire them to work together for the transformation of their villages,” the organisers said in a press release.
Isha will take up the programme in three phases. In the first phase, it will conduct village leadership programme that includes simple meditation and games to promote health, peace, balance and joy. In the second phase, yoga will be conducted for the village residents in all the 26 gram panchayats.
In the final phase, village games and inter-village tournament will be organised.
