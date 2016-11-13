Rain damage in Vizag district put at Rs. 145 crore

The rain in September has caused a loss of Rs.145.05 crore with heavy showers, much more than the normal hitting the district, Collector in-charge T. Baburao Naidu has said.

He gave details of the loss to a Central team headed by Joint Secretary, Government of India, Dilip Kumar, that came to assess the damage.

In a report submitted to the seven-member team, the Collector said the rainfall recorded was 325 mm against the normal of 190 mm. It claimed 10 lives and damaged crop in 1629.39 hectares resulting in a loss of Rs.2.48 crore to 5,575 farmers. As many as 697 huts and 41 pucca houses had been damaged and 15 bridges and 485 irrigation sources too were damaged. Permanent restoration of 268.7 km of road damaged under Roads and Buildings Department would need Rs.47.84 crore.

In the GVMC limits, the loss owing to damage to its facilities was Rs.44.38 crore, he said.