Police martyrs’ families given aid

Families of 24 police martyrs in Visakhapatnam district were each given a financial assistance of Rs. 5000 during a programme held at the District Police Office on the occasion of the Police Martyrs Day on Friday.

DIG of Visakha Range Ch. Srikanth enquired the welfare of the families and Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma assured them that their problems if any would be solved soon.

The martyred police were family members of the police force and their families could approach him at any time to get their issues resolved.

Earlier, SP and other senior police officers like Additional SP R. Satyanarayana, Deputy SP Y.V. Ramana, Inspector A. Venkata Rao, AO P.N. Kedar, district president of AP Police Officers Association Subba Raju and others participated in the programme and observed two minutes silence in respect of the martyred policemen.

The III Town and MVP Colony police stations held a open house programme in which boys and girls of GVP MLBT School participated. ‘Inspectors K. Durga Prasad, K. Pydapu Naidu spoke about traffic rules and the sacrifices made by the police for the society.