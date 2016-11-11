PV upheld values, says former media adviser

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao went by constitutional provisions and put public interest always ahead without projecting himself for any of his achievements, former Media Advisor to him P.V.R.K. Prasad has said.

Delivering the D.Ch. Tirupathi Raju memorial lecture, organised by the Centre for Policy Studies, on “Values in public life- P.V. Narasimha Rao’s role in upholding them,” here on Thursday, he dealt with the major crises during his Prime Minister ship. He never did any favours fully aware that the leaders shunned him during his political hibernation and he did not owe the Prime Minister post to them.

In the Babri Masjid demolition, he went by the assurance given by the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh before the apex court and that BJP leaders A.B. Vajpayee and L.K. Advani and did not impose the President’s rule respecting the Governor’s recommendation. If anyone had to be blamed it was the Chief Minster and the Supreme Court-appointed Commission specifically sent to protect the structure, Mr. Prasad said.

In the Hawala issue, only when the Supreme Court said it would appoint a commission, Mr. Rao had reluctantly granted permission for CBI inquiry, aware of the electoral damage to Congress, as the CBI and the Revenue Secretary said no case could be made.

Mr. Rao had appointed a Telugu officer, K. Vijaya Rama Rao, as Director going by merit but told Mr. Prasad later that he had paid the price for going by his advice.

He never claimed credit for economic reforms as it would lead to intra-party rivalries and attack against him. He quietly dismantled the licence-permit system.

After coming out clean in four corruption cases, Mr. Rao asked him (Mr. Prasad) to sell his house in Hyderabad to clear legal fee for junior lawyers.

In spite of knowing he would lose his land, he brought in land reforms in the State.

Mr. Prasad said he was never allowed by Mr. Rao to project the latter as media advisor and “shared many important thoughts using me as a sounding board and letting it known that I was his close confidante.”

He recalled the positive attitude of Tirupathi Raju and association with several projects in the city, particularly the Nehru Place (port stadium).

CPS Director A. Prasanna Kumar said in spite of being an outstanding Prime Minister, P.V. Narasaimha Rao was most misunderstood and least admired. Tirupathi Raju was an embodiment of virtues of Visakhapatnam.

Tirupathi Raju’s son D.S. Varma announced a contribution of Rs.1 lakh to Visakhapatnam Public Library on behalf of D.Ch. Tirupathi Raju Memorial Trust. Perala Balamurali welcomed.