Judge plays Good Samaritan

A Judge has proved that humanity is greater than one’s profession by promptly attending to a woman, who swooned due to exhaustion at the Family Court here on Friday.

The action of the Judge prompted lawyers and other petitioners to do their bit for the poor woman. After the woman regained consciousness, the Judge completed hearing both the parties and posted the case for final hearing at a later date.

Bora Sridevi (64) is living in MVP Colony.

She has no children. She had filed a case in the Family Court seeking maintenance from her step children.

It was past 1 p.m. and it was hot outside. Judge T. Venugopala Rao prepared to hear the arguments of both the parties.

The heat could have sapped the energy of Sridevi, who already has some health problems, and she collapsed on the varendah of the court. The Judge, who saw her falling on the floor, went into his chamber and removed his official robes and came into the varendah.

The Judge was moved on seeing the condition of the woman. He immediately dialled EMRI 108 and requisitioned the ambulance. He called for a nearby doctor, who performed first aid.

On seeing the Judge attending to the woman, advocates Ramesh Kumar, Venkatesh, Sudhakar and Yamini Reddy also did their bit.

The advocates contributed funds for the treatment of Sridevi.

The Judge skipped his lunch and heard the arguments of the advocates of the parties in the case and posted the case for final hearing.