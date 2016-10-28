Cyclone weakens into depression

The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal moved further west south westwards and weakened into a depression and lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal, about 240 km south southeast of Visakhapatnam and 260 km east southeast of Machilipatnam and 390 km east northeast of Nellore at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.

It is likely to move west-south westwards and weaken further into a well-marked lowpressure area during the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre here.

Rough sea

Light to moderate rainfall (1-4 cm) is likely to occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 72 hours with heavy rainfall (65 mm or more) at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 28 to 30.

The sea condition will be rough along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Distant cautionary signal No. 1 (DC-I) has been hoisted at the Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Distant cautionary signal No. 1 (DC-I) with section signal number II has been hoisted at the Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.