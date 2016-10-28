Cyclone weakens into depression

The deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal moved further west south westwards and weakened into a depression and lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal, about 240 km south southeast of Visakhapatnam and 260 km east southeast of Machilipatnam and 390 km east northeast of Nellore at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday.
It is likely to move west-south westwards and weaken further into a well-marked lowpressure area during the next 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre here.
Rough sea
Light to moderate rainfall (1-4 cm) is likely to occur at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 72 hours with heavy rainfall (65 mm or more) at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh from October 28 to 30.
The sea condition will be rough along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Distant cautionary signal No. 1 (DC-I) has been hoisted at the Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports. Distant cautionary signal No. 1 (DC-I) with section signal number II has been hoisted at the Gangavaram and Kakinada ports.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor