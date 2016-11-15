Commissioner owes his success in civil services exam to The Hindu

Preparing for the civil services examination is no mean task. It requires considerable preparation, including reading newspapers such as The Hindu, said Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan here on Monday.

Mr. Hari Narayanan visited G.V.N.M.C. High School to attend the Children’s Day celebrations organised jointly by the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and The Hindu In School .

Terming reading newspapers as an integral part of education, Mr. Hari Narayanan said: “If I was able to crack Civil Services exam, it was because of The Hindu . I have been reading the daily since my childhood. It is essential to be aware of what is happening around.” Indicating that newspaper reading makes a world of difference, he requested teachers to contribute a part of their salary to invest in dailies and empower the youth with immense knowledge.

Copies of The Hindu In School have been distributed to students of 27 GVMC High Schools spread across Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Anakapalle.

Special edition

From ‘App-y’ times to gadgets taking precedence over toys and considering ways to make organic farming and healthy food choices a way of life, The Hindu In School special issue on November 14 packed several interesting features. With ‘For Children, By Children’ as the day’s theme, the nine-page edition gave an insight into creative learning, leadership and kitchen chemistry too.

After browsing through the newspaper, P. Indra Kumari, Class X student, said it was the first time she was reading the English daily. HPCL Visakh Refinery area sales officer P.C. Venkateswarlu said the distribution of newspaper was taken up as part of the CSR activity. Headmaster of the school D. Ram Prasad, Additional Commissioner (Finance), GVMC S.S. Varma and Zone II Commissioner P. Nallanayya attended the programme.