City to host National Youth Festival

The city will host the 21st National Youth Festival being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from January 12 to 17, 2017.

Announcing this at a meeting with members of various committees formed to oversee the conduct of the festival, District Collector Pravin Kumar said the festival, to begin on the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, would see the participation of 5,000 youths from 25 States. There would be competitions in 18 subjects like music, dance, vocal, debates and folk music. There would be youth conferences, cultural shows, and sports.

The Collector described the festival as a great opportunity to showcase the city to the nation and called upon the representatives of various committees to strive to make the event a great success. He said the Kalabharathi Auditorium, AU Convocation Hall, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, TLN Sabha Hall, Dr. YVS Murty Auditorium, AU Engineering College grounds and other venues were identified to conduct the events.

Members of the various working committees should identify the venues, which would be suitable for different events.

Accommodation

The delegates coming from different States would be provided accommodation at the hostels of the Andhra University and private colleges.

The committees concerned should inspect the facilities available at these hostels.

Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu would be the chairman of the steering committee and District Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and Ganta Srinivasa Rao and MPs, MLCs and MLAs from the district would be members.

Committees have also been formed to oversee the conduct of the festival, transport, accommodation, food, medical, drinking water, sanitation and electricity needs for the festival. SETVIS CEO A. Siri, Youth Services representative Ramakrishna and others were present.

Over 5,000 youths from 25 states in the country will take part in the event to be held in January