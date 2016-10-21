City students vie for top honours in quiz

From identifying the logos of Animal Planet, Nestle India, luxury brand Lacoste and Penguin Random House to responding swiftly to a set of 10 questions in rapid-fire round that continued for a minute, the teams showcased their intellectual prowess at the Eco Achiever’s Quiz contest held on Thursday.

Preliminary round

About 20 schools from across the city took part in the preliminary round. Of them, six schools – Oakridge International School, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Siva Sivani Public School, Delhi Public School-Visakhapatnam North branch, Bethany School and Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan battled hard to stand out in the second roundof the quiz held at Kalabharathi Auditorium here.

Presented jointly by Saevus Magazine, wildlife magazine, and Round Table India, the inter-school quiz aimed at sensitising young minds on wildlife conservation, the present state of nature and environment and spreading the message of conservation.

“With five cities already covered, the contest will reach out to 20-plus cities across the country. The grand finale will be in Mumbai next April wherein a team from each city will be participating,” explains Sree Nandy, CEO and editor-in-chief of the magazine.

Topics

Covering related topics that included wildlife, current affairs, environment and nature conservation, those who took part in the contest felt that the platform encouraged them to become environment-conscious and responsible.

“We did serious homework for the contest, browsing the net and referring to books for the past 20 days. Finally, we could emerge champions,” say D. Abhinav, N. Yogendra and K.V.S. Manoj Kumar of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, who walked away with the trophy and certificates after securing the top spot.

While Oakridge International School emerged the first runner-up, Siva Sivani Public School came a close second. Chairman of Vizag Vikings Round Table 213 B. Suman said the remaining teams received consolation prizes and certificates have been distributed to all the participants.

Those among the audience also walked away with chocolates for answering a few questions correctly.