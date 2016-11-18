APEPDCL help desk

For creating awareness on the online payment system, Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has opened ‘Help Desks’ at all its bill collection centres, across the five districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari.

According to the Chairman and Managing Director of the Discom M.M. Nayak, post demonitisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes, consumers have been facing some problem in paying their bills.

“Keeping this in mind we want the consumers to utilise our online payment systems,” he said.

According to him, payment of electricity bills could be made by opting ‘Pay Bill Online’ through debit and credit cards in the APEPDCL website:www.apeasternpower.comor by downloading ‘easternpower’ Mobile App.

Bills can also be paid through net banking facility.