‘92% of total land bank in Andhra Pradesh close to three National Industrial Corridors, say officials 

February 28, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The total available land bank for industries in Andhra Pradesh is 46,555 acres in 20 districts along three National Industrial Corridors namely Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Visakhapatnam. Over 92% of the total industrial land bank in the State is located close to the corridors.

Tirupati district has a land bank of 12,399 acres, the highest among other districts, followed by Anakapalli with 8,380 acres and Kadapa with 6,221 acres. Bapatla has the lowest land bank with 65 acres.

Other districts; Srikakulam 1,311 acres, Vizianagaram 319 acres, Visakhapatnam 1,754 acres, Kakinada 400 acres, Krishna 700 acres, Prakasam 1,419 acres, Nellore 1,154 acres, Chittoor 1,493 acres, Annamayya 1,061 acres, Satyasai 2,745 acres, Anantapur 1,058 acres, Kurnool 3,794 acres, Nandyala 415 acres, Palnadu 177 acres, NTR 1,048 acres and Eluru 431 acres.

“All 20 districts have close connectivity to corridors and are industrially favourable due to their geographical location. The government has also categorised districts based on availablity of resources,” an industrial official told The Hindu.

Accordingly, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts have been identified for integrated food parks, textile parks, pharma, oil and natural gas reserves, and medical equipment. Krishna for automobile industries and integrated food parks, West Godavari for food parks, Nellore for food and textiles, Kadapa for electronics, Chittoor, Tirupati and Anantapur for solar and wind parks, and Guntur for spices.

Some incentives for micro & small industries are 100% stamp duty reimbursement, for five years per unit of ₹1 power reimbursement and 15% investment subsidy up to ₹20 lakh.

For medium, large and mega projects, 50% reimbursement for employment of 1,000 persons, 75% reimbursement for employment between 1,000 and 2,000 and 100% reimbursement for employment above 2,000 persons. Hundred per cent reimbursement of 25% land conversion charges for women entrepreneurs belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities, 100% reimbursement for MSMEs and 50% for large enterprises.

According to the Industries Department officials, between 2019 and January 2023, 111 large industries provided employment opportunities to 73,286 people and invested ₹56,535 crore. There has been a 60% increase in the number of MSME units and 38% rise in job creation in the last three years, the officials added.