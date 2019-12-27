Visakhapatnam

74-year-old man dies as car rams tree in Visakha Agency

more-in

Driver loses control owing to poor visibility caused by thick fog

A 74-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed a tree reportedly due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, at Jaipur Junction under Dumbriguda police station limits on Friday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as G. Bhupathiraju, a resident of I. Polavaram of East Godavari district and vice-chairman of Alluri Sitaramaraju Public Schools at Araku.

According to reports, the accident reportedly occurred at around 5 a.m. when Bhupathiraju, along with four others including the driver, were heading towards Paderu.

‘Did not wear seat belt’

Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the wheel owing to poor visibility and the vehicle hit a tree. Police confirmed that Bhupathiraju who was in the front seat of the vehicle did not wear seat belt.

Dumbriguda police have registered a case. Investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Visakhapatnam
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 7:11:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/74-year-old-man-dies-as-car-rams-tree-in-visakha-agency/article30413861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY