74-year-old man dies as car rams tree in Visakha Agency

A 74-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed a tree reportedly due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, at Jaipur Junction under Dumbriguda police station limits on Friday early morning.
The deceased has been identified as G. Bhupathiraju, a resident of I. Polavaram of East Godavari district and vice-chairman of Alluri Sitaramaraju Public Schools at Araku.
According to reports, the accident reportedly occurred at around 5 a.m. when Bhupathiraju, along with four others including the driver, were heading towards Paderu.
‘Did not wear seat belt’
Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the wheel owing to poor visibility and the vehicle hit a tree. Police confirmed that Bhupathiraju who was in the front seat of the vehicle did not wear seat belt.
Dumbriguda police have registered a case. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.