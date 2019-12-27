74-year-old man dies as car rams tree in Visakha Agency

A 74-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed a tree reportedly due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, at Jaipur Junction under Dumbriguda police station limits on Friday early morning.

The deceased has been identified as G. Bhupathiraju, a resident of I. Polavaram of East Godavari district and vice-chairman of Alluri Sitaramaraju Public Schools at Araku.

According to reports, the accident reportedly occurred at around 5 a.m. when Bhupathiraju, along with four others including the driver, were heading towards Paderu.

‘Did not wear seat belt’

Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the wheel owing to poor visibility and the vehicle hit a tree. Police confirmed that Bhupathiraju who was in the front seat of the vehicle did not wear seat belt.

Dumbriguda police have registered a case. Investigation is on.