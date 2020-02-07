65-year-old found murdered

A 65-year-old woman, was found dead at her home at Gorlipalem village under Butchaiahpeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam district, on Friday morning.

The woman was staying alone in her house and as per the police the gold jewellery that she wears in person and some cash kept in the home were also found missing at the crime scene. The police suspect that she might have been murdered for gain.

Though the incident might have taken place on Thursday night, it came to light on Friday morning when the neighbours found the body of the woman under suspicious circumstances.

The deceased has been identified as M. Rajulamma, who was engaged in petty business such as selling tobacco and a few other products.

The police are suspecting that some unidentified persons might have entered the woman’s home and strangulated her to death and later they decamped with around 50 gms of gold jewellery and some cash from the home.

The locals said that the woman used to wake up at around 6 a.m. But, on Friday, she didn’t come out of her home. Sensing that something was wrong, the neighbours entered the home and found woman lying dead on the floor with some bloodstains on the floor.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s brother M. Tatalu, the police have registered a case and Sub-Inspector D. Venkanna formed a team to crack the case. The police are suspecting that someone known to the woman might have been involved in the crime for gain. The police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy.