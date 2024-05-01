GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹5 crore worth liquid ganja seized at G. Madugula

May 01, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chintapalli sub-division police arrested a person while he was allegedly manufacturing and smuggling 53 kg liquid ganja, also known as hash oil, at Alagam Village in G. Madugula in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. Acoording to the police, the seized hash oil is estimated to be above ₹5 crore.

As part of ‘Operation Parivarthana’, the Annavaram Police and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Task Force team under the supervision of ASR Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha and Additional S.P K Kishore, arrested a person named Ulangi Prakash from Alagam Village, G. Madugula mandal, while he was transporting the hash oil.

After further investigation, police conducted raids on the manufacturing facility, where additional contraband and the equipments used for processing liquid ganja were seized. Police found that Prakash procured ganja from farmers in Odisha.

The accused had also established networks in Karnataka and Kerala, from where he received the necessary machinery and chemicals to convert raw ganja into its liquid form. Financial backing was provided by these contacts, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials from Odisha. Police suspect that there are 10 more persons who are allegedly involved in the case. Further investigation is on.

