49 of 68 reported property offence cases during April solved in Visakhapatnam, says Joint Police Commissioner

May 05, 2024

As many as 49 out of the total 68 property offence cases which were reported during April were detected by the city police. The city police teams have arrested as many as 66 property offenders who were allegedly involved in these cases. Of the total ₹53.98 lakh, about ₹37.63 lakh was recovered from the accused.

Addressing a press conference here at the police conference hall on Sunday, Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa said that among the cases detected include two dacoities, one robbery, seven house break-ins by day, 15 H.B by night, three snatchings, one car theft and 20 other thefts. He said that the property recovered include 969 grams of gold, 181 grams of silver, ₹7.6 lakh cash and 14 mobile phones.

Of the 49 cases, seven cases were detected from Bheemunipatnam police station, while six were detected from Anandapuram and five were detected from Arilova. Four cases each were detected from II Town and IV Town police stations.

Mr. Fakeerappa said that under the supervision of Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, the crime teams led by DCP Venkata Ratnam have been continuously monitoring the crime situation. He said that as many as 454 CCTV cameras were installed at various places in the city, while 167 awareness meetings were held at various parts of the city. During April, about 39 property offenders were released from the Central Prison.

Meanwhile, as many as 351 mobile phones worth ₹52 lakh were recovered during April, as part of Chatbot Stolen/Lost Mobiles Recovery programme. Till date, as many as 2,298 mobile phones worth ₹3.4 crore were recovered.