40-year-old man murdered at Butchayyapeta

May 01, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old person named T. Atchannaidu was murdered in broad daylight at Butchayyapeta in Anakapalli district on Wednesday. According to the locals, Atchannaidu was reportedly stabbed by an unidentified person with a sharp-edged weapon while he was heading to agricultural fields.

Primary investigation had revealed that Atchannaidu had entered into a heated argument with a person over some issue on Tuesday night, which may have led to the attack. Meanwhile, Atchannaidu’s kin and the locals have staged a protest at the Butchayyapeta police station, demanding an arrest. Police have reportedly taken a suspect into their custody. A case was registered.

