4-wheeler users fined for using black film

A special drive on four-wheelers, using tinted glass/black film, was conducted by the city police(Traffic wing) at various place in the city on Sunday. According to the traffic police, as many as 90 such vehicles were identified and the motorists were asked to remove the black films, from the windows, on the spot. The police have also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each driver. The traffic police have also appealed to the people not to use tinted glass.