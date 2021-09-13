A special drive on four-wheelers, using tinted glass/black film, was conducted by the city police(Traffic wing) at various place in the city on Sunday. According to the traffic police, as many as 90 such vehicles were identified and the motorists were asked to remove the black films, from the windows, on the spot. The police have also imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on each driver. The traffic police have also appealed to the people not to use tinted glass.
4-wheeler users fined for using black film
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 13, 2021 01:02 IST
Staff Reporter
VISAKHAPATNAM,
September 13, 2021 01:02 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 1:04:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/4-wheeler-users-fined-for-using-black-film/article36422630.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story