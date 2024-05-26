GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

383 motorists booked for drunken driving on Saturday

Published - May 26, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Drunken driving cases were booked against as many as 383 motorists in a special drive conducted by the city police, on Saturday. Commissioner of Police, Ravi Shankar, and Joint Commissioner of Police, K Fakeerappa, along with traffic police conducted checks on Beach Road, near Novotel Hotel and The Park Hotel, on Saturday night.

As many as 75 teams, comprising of law and order and traffic police personnel, took part in the drunken drive checks spread across various parts in Zone I and II. Special focus was laid on the Beach Road stretch between Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to Bheemunipatnam.

Among them, as many as 183 cases were registered in Zone I (Bheemunipatnam to NAD Junction) and 200 cases were registered in Zone II (NAD junction to Lankelapalem). The police personnel were also seen having body-worn cameras.

As per the police, in Zone I, cases were registered against as many as 17 four-wheelers, 148 two-wheelers and 17 auto-rickshaws, while in Zone II, cases were booked against as many as 175 two-wheelers, 10 auto-rickshaws and 14 four-wheelers.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that the police are taking measures to curb deaths due to road accidents, especially those which are caused due to drunken driving. He also urged people not to drive after consuming alcohol at any cost, which is harmful not just for their own lives, but also others. The special drive would continue, he added.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.