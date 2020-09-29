381 new cases take district tally to 50,395

Three more succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 396

The district reported 381 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released on Tuesday.

The cumulative tally stands at 50,395 in the district as on date since the pandemic began. The death toll increased to 396.

According to the bulletin, the number of active cases in the district is 4,105.

As many as 370 persons recovered from the virus. The new discharges take the total number of recoveries to 45,894.

Out of 718 clusters in the district, 54 clusters are very active and 24 are active clusters. A total of 192 clusters were denotified earlier.