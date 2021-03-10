Visakhapatnam

365 kg ganja seized at Narsipatnam, one held

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a person while he was allegedly transporting 365 kg ganja in a vehicle near Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as K. Ramakrishna (30) of Golugonda mandal.

The officials estimate that the seized ganja would cost about ₹10 lakh in the Agency and it would be sold to the tune of ₹30 to ₹40 lakh in some cities.

According to reports, based on credible information, the SEB teams intercepted a van at a checkpost at around 9 a.m. and seized the ganja and the van. The SEB officials said that in order to escape from the police checks, the accused had covered the ganja under husk bags. The accused reportedly procured the ganja at Chintapalle and was transporting it to Narsipatnam, where he was supposed to hand it over to some other party.

Cases were booked.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 8:19:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/365-kg-ganja-seized-at-narsipatnam-one-held/article34037588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY